Odia fiction writer Paramita Satpathy conferred with Sarala Puraskar

Noted Odia fiction writer Paramita Satpathy was Tuesday conferred with the prestigious ‘Sarala Puraskar’ for her novel ‘Abhipreta Kala’.

She was presented with a citation, trophy and Rs 5 lakh at a simple and short programme organised in compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the state government.

‘Abhipreta Kala’ was published by Paschima Publications in 2016. Daughter of well-known poets Pratibha Satpathy and Nityananda Satpathy, Paramita Satpathy has authored seven short story collections and several novels. She had received the Sahitya Akademi award for her short story collection ‘Prapti’ in 2016. The annual ‘Sarala Puraskar’ instituted by eminent Odia industrialist Bansidhar Panda and his wife Ila Panda in 1980, is awarded by the Indian Metals Public Charitable Trust (IMPaCT), the charitable wing of Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Limited (IMFA). On this occasion, Ila-Bansidhar Panda Kala Samman was given to veteran painter Jagdish Chandra Kanungo and Ghumura artist Jayanta Kumar Behera. They received a citation and Rs 1.5 lakh cash award each.

