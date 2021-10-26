Left Menu

Odia fiction writer Paramita Satpathy conferred with Sarala Puraskar

Noted Odia fiction writer Paramita Satpathy was Tuesday conferred with the prestigious Sarala Puraskar for her novel Abhipreta Kala.She was presented with a citation, trophy and Rs 5 lakh at a simple and short programme organised in compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the state government.Abhipreta Kala was published by Paschima Publications in 2016.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-10-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 19:59 IST
Odia fiction writer Paramita Satpathy conferred with Sarala Puraskar
  • Country:
  • India

Noted Odia fiction writer Paramita Satpathy was Tuesday conferred with the prestigious ‘Sarala Puraskar’ for her novel ‘Abhipreta Kala’.

She was presented with a citation, trophy and Rs 5 lakh at a simple and short programme organised in compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the state government.

‘Abhipreta Kala’ was published by Paschima Publications in 2016. Daughter of well-known poets Pratibha Satpathy and Nityananda Satpathy, Paramita Satpathy has authored seven short story collections and several novels. She had received the Sahitya Akademi award for her short story collection ‘Prapti’ in 2016. The annual ‘Sarala Puraskar’ instituted by eminent Odia industrialist Bansidhar Panda and his wife Ila Panda in 1980, is awarded by the Indian Metals Public Charitable Trust (IMPaCT), the charitable wing of Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Limited (IMFA). On this occasion, Ila-Bansidhar Panda Kala Samman was given to veteran painter Jagdish Chandra Kanungo and Ghumura artist Jayanta Kumar Behera. They received a citation and Rs 1.5 lakh cash award each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021