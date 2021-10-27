Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh to judge 'Canada's Got Talent'

Comedian Howie Mandel, ''A Little Late'' star Lilly Singh, music label executive Kardinal Offishall and WWE icon Trish Stratus will serve on the jury panel of reality television series ''Canada's Got Talent''.

The show is returning to air, nine years after its first and only season, reported Deadline.

Country music star Lindsay Ell will host the series, which will air on Canadian network Citytv.

Nataline Rodrigues, Director of Original Programming, Citytv, said, ''This dynamic and powerhouse team of globally-celebrated Canadian heavyweights -- Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Kardinal Offishall, Trish Stratus, and Lindsay Ell -- set the stage for CGT to uncover the nation's most unique and mind-blowing acts.'' Executive producer Scott McGillivray said ''Canada's Got Talent'' is a ''group of blockbuster talent spanning music, comedy, film, television and sports entertainment''.

''Between them, they have been discovering, nurturing and inspiring performers for decades. We can't wait to see which new amazing talent they champion on our CGT stage,'' McGillivray.

The series is produced by Fremantle, Syco Entertainment, and McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc Angela Jennings and Mike Bickerton also executive produce the show, with Jonathan Payne attached as showrunner.

The first season of ''Canada's Got Talent'' ran for one season in 2012 before a spinoff pandemic version aired last year.

