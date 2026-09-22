US appeals court backs Missouri’s Republican-drawn congressional map, sets up return to Supreme Court

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2026 03:45 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 03:45 IST
US appeals court backs Missouri’s Republican-drawn congressional map, sets up return to Supreme Court

A US appeals court ruled on Monday ​in favor of a Republican-drawn congressional map ​in Missouri that aimed to help the ‌party ​maintain its slim majority in the House of Representatives, although the map will not be used in November’s midterm elections without further intervention from the US Supreme ‌Court.

The ruling by the St. Louis, Missouri-based 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals risked injecting further confusion about the boundaries of the state's congressional districts with the midterms less than two months away. President Donald Trump’s Republicans are fighting to keep ‌control of both chambers of Congress. Missouri Republicans adopted the new map, which dismantled the Kansas City-based seat of ‌longtime Democratic Representative Emanuel Cleaver, in 2025 as part of a broader effort backed by Trump to redraw congressional districts to benefit Republican candidates.

On September 3, Missouri’s top court unanimously blocked the new map, siding with challengers who had argued it must be approved by voters in ⁠a November ​referendum before it can ⁠take effect. But a federal judge then issued a temporary order blocking the state court’s decision and requiring Missouri to use the Republican-drawn map in the ⁠midterms. The U.S. Supreme Court subsequently paused that order. Missouri officials said they would use a prior map that left Cleaver’s ​district intact.

The Supreme Court's pause remains in effect for now. The 8th Circuit directed the lower court ⁠to enter a permanent injunction allowing for the Republican-drawn map, but also said the ruling would be paused until Monday, September 28 at 5 ⁠p.m. ​CT (2200 GMT) to give the Supreme Court time to weigh in. It was not immediately clear if either Missouri Republicans or the map's challengers would ask the Supreme Court to take up the case again before the ⁠midterms. At a hearing on September 17, a three-judge panel of the 8th Circuit — which included two judges appointed ⁠by Trump during his first term ⁠in the White House and another appointed by Republican President George H.W. Bush — acknowledged that time was of the essence, since Missouri is scheduled to start sending ballots to ‌military, overseas and ‌absentee voters this month.

TRENDING

1
Bessent says US, China had successful meeting with focus on trade, AI

Bessent says US, China had successful meeting with focus on trade, AI

Global
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech leads shares higher in Asia, oil eases

GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech leads shares higher in Asia, oil eases

Global
3
Australia to seek UN security council seat from 2029

Australia to seek UN security council seat from 2029

Global
4
NFL-Williams and Daniels, top two picks from 2024 NFL Draft, carted off with injuries

NFL-Williams and Daniels, top two picks from 2024 NFL Draft, carted off with...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Higher Education Be Inclusive Without Putting Global South Knowledge on Equal Footing?

How the Hormuz LNG Shock Quietly Erased $241 Billion from US Debt

Can Livestock Manure Cut Fertiliser Use? Promise and Pitfalls of Circular Farming

Can We Cut Carbon Without Leaving Workers Behind? Lessons From 79 Global Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026