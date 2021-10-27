Karagiri brings forward the most enchanting heritage Saree Collection

Karagiri, an Indian brand dedicated to their magnanimous range of sarees in a myriad of trends, from Banarasi to Kanjivaram and many more in both contemporary and traditional styles, has made its exquisite mark in the industry.

Their collection has been featured by Parineeti Chopra, Tara Sutaria, Reena Kapoor, Sonali Kulkarni, Aditi Malik, Sai Lokur, Mugdha Godse, Sonu Kakkar and many others. The brand gets the highest demand throughout the year for Banarasi and Kanjivaram sarees.

One of the most trending sarees which is adored by many is the patan patola saree. This beautiful silk fabric from Patan is known for its crisp patterns and its intricate design. They were once worn by royalty and are now worn by the common masses. These beautiful double ikat sarees are woven with precision. The print and the work on the silk fabric make them one of a kind.

The brand presently has more than 10,000 silk sarees options on their website and has served around 50,000 orders in 2020, with an average order value of Rs 6,000.

Apart from selling on its website, Karagiri has two exclusive retail showrooms in the Koregaon Park area in Pune that contribute to around five percent of the total revenue generated. The firm caters to customers across 25 countries including India, the US, the UK, Dubai, Australia, Singapore, Canada, UAE, Malaysia, and the Netherlands, among others.

Started by Pallavi Mohadikar and her husband Amol Patwri, the brand aims to not only create awareness about sarees but also the emotions of the workers who work tirelessly to weave the sarees.

The brand has been making the best use of social media towards bringing the attention amongst their audience to don the six-yarder this diwali, the brand has started a campaign #SareeWaliDiwali, it is already a hit amongst their audience.

According to Pallavi Mohadikar, Founder, Karagiri, “Social media trends are also helping change the mindset that a saree is supposed to be worn on special occasions. In many parts of India, women even perform their daily chores in sarees thus it is helpful to bring forward the craze to wear the six-yard as daily wear again,” She further reiterates,”Making a Banarasi saree is an art where weavers may not be educated but they excel in creating these masterpieces. The sarees then travel from the hands of weavers across the rural parts of India to the urban markets, finally taking a priced place in the wardrobes of thousands of women. Depending upon the level of intricacy of these sarees, it can take anywhere from days to months to weave these sarees. Banarasi sarees are not merely a traditional attire but also a symbol of Indian culture, history and tradition,” The startup has already delivered around one lakh orders and created a family of 8,000 weavers this year. According to Pallavi Mohadikar, Founder, Karagiri,“We are also on track to generate a revenue of Rs 50 crore for the current financial year and Rs 150 crore in the year 2022,” The startup had generated Rs 30 lakh, Rs 75 lakh, Rs 12 crore and Rs 30 crore in revenues in the fiscal year 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Karagiri, which currently hosts around 25 different saree specialties from different parts of India, aims to be a one-stop platform for saree shopping. The brand is a favourite amongst Instagram Influencers as well.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)