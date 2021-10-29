John Bradley, Liam Cunningham among 12 cast in Netflix's 'Three-Body Problem' series

''Game of Thrones'' alums John Bradley and Liam Cunningham are among the 12 actors who will feature in Netflix series ''The Three-Body Problem''.

The two actors will reunite with ''Game of Thrones'' creators David Benioff and DB Weiss, who have co-created the new show under their Netflix overall deal.

Also joining the cast are actors Benedict Wong, Eiza Gonzalez, Tsai Chin, Jovan Adepo, Jess Hong, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng and Saamer Usmani.

The series is an official adaptation of Chinese novel trilogy ''The Three-Body Problem'' that was penned by author Liu Cixin, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

''The Three-Body Problem'' books, known formally as the ''Remembrance of Earth’s Past'' series, begin with ''The Three-Body Problem'', followed by sequels ''The Dark Forest'' and ''Death’s End''.

The first book follows the story of Ye Wenjie, who, following her father’s death at the hands of the Red Guards during the Cultural Revolution, attempts to help aliens invade Earth, while different factions on Earth plan different ways of welcoming the extra-terrestrials.

The novel was published to critical acclaim in China in 2008, while an English translation by Ken Liu became the first Asian novel ever to win a Hugo Award for Best Novel in 2014.

Both Cixin and Liu will serve as consulting producers on the project.

Oscar-nominated director Derek Tsang will direct the series with Benioff and Weiss serving as showrunners. The duo will also serve as executive producers alongside Woo, filmmaker Rian Johnson and his producing partner Ram Bergman, Rosamund Pike, and Brad Pitt’s production shingle Plan B Entertainment.

