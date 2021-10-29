Morgan Wallen banned from 2021 American Music Awards despite two nominations

Country music star Morgan Wallen was banned from attending the 2021 American Music Awards despite being nominated for two awards at the ceremony. "Morgan Wallen is a nominee this year based on charting. As his conduct does not align with our core values, we will not be including him on the show in any capacity (performing, presenting, accepting)," read a statement attributed to MRC Live & Alternative, which is producing the show, reported Variety.

The statement went on to suggest that they're leaving the door half-open, but still aren't satisfied with the statements the country superstar made since he was caught saying the N-word on video in March. "We plan to evaluate his progress in doing meaningful work as an ally to the Black community and will consider his participation in future shows," the statement said.

It also offered an explanation of why the AMAs as an awards show with nominations based on data and not qualitative judgments, did not feel there was any way to leave Wallen out of his rightfully earned nominations. "Unique among awards shows, American Music Awards (AMA) nominees are determined by performance on the Billboard Charts and are not chosen by a voting committee or membership organization. AMA nominees are based on key fan interactions with music (including streaming, album sales, song sales, radio airplay, social engagement), tracked by Billboard and its data partner MRC Data," the statement read.

But, it also noted, "The AMA winners are voted entirely by fans" -- which leaves the door wide open for a pair of Wallen wins, since he has the most popular album of the year so far in any genre, and its massive success has been unaffected by the shame heaped on him by large swaths of the music industry. Almost needless to say, the two categories for which Wallen is up -- favourite country album and favourite male country artist -- are highly likely to be presented on-air.

The AMAs' decision marks a seeming sweep of Wallen being barred from awards shows this year. He was ruled ineligible at the Academy of Country Music Awards in the spring and CMT Music Awards in the summer. The Country Music Association issued a split decision and said he could contend in categories that would go both to him and his collaborators, but the organisation still said he would not be invited to next month's CMAs. In any case, he's up for album of the year there.

At the Billboard Music Awards in May, which are data-driven from start to finish, Wallen won three awards out of the six he was nominated for, after also being banned there. The Grammys, meanwhile, has accepted all his submitted records for the first ballot. There's been no indication from producers about whether he would be invited to the show if he makes the final run of nominees.

Wallen has been easing back into performing and public life since doing an interview on 'Good Morning America' in July for which both he and anchor Michael Strahan were widely panned for insufficiently addressing his follow-up from the incident and racism in country music generally. (ANI)

