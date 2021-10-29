Left Menu

Benedict Cumberbatch to star in HBO series 'Londongrad'

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is set to star in the limited series 'Londongrad' currently in the works at HBO.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-10-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 16:50 IST
Benedict Cumberbatch to star in HBO series 'Londongrad'
Benedict Cumberbatch. Image Credit: ANI
Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is set to star in the limited series 'Londongrad' currently in the works at HBO. As per Variety, the upcoming series is based on the book 'The Terminal Spy' by Alan Cowell. It will tell the true story of Alexander Litvinenko, the KGB agent and later defector killed by poisoning with the radioactive isotope polonium-210 in 2006 in England.

Cumberbatch will star as Litvinenko and will also serve as an executive producer on the upcoming project under his Sunnymarch banner. David Scarpa is writing 'Londongrad' and will also executive produce. Bryan Fogel will direct and executive produce via Orwell Productions. Len Amato will executive produce as well alongside Adam Ackland and Claire Marshall of Sunnymarch.

This is not the first announced project that will take on the Litvinenko. It was previously announced that David Tennant had signed on to star in the ITV drama 'Litvinenko' back in September. Cumberbatch has held multiple highly-regarded TV roles during his career. Perhaps most famously, he played the legendary detective Sherlock Holmes in the BBC series 'Sherlock,' for which he earned multiple Emmy and BAFTA nominations.

He also recently starred in the Showtime limited series 'Patrick Melrose,' based on a series of semi-autobiographical novels written by Edward St Aubyn. Cumberbatch is primarily known for his film work, earning an Oscar nomination for his role in the drama 'The Imitation Game.' He has also starred in films like 'Atonement', '1917', '12 Years a Slave', 'Star Trek Into Darkness', and two of 'The Hobbit' films. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

