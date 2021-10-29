Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi expresses condolence over demise of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed condolences over the demise of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar and said he has gone too soon.Kannada cinemas reigning star and celebrity television host Puneeth Rajkumar, known for films such as Appu, Veera Kannadiga and Maurya, died in Bengaluru on Friday following a massive heart attack.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 18:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kannada cinema's reigning star and celebrity television host Puneeth Rajkumar, known for films such as 'Appu', 'Veera Kannadiga' and 'Maurya', died in Bengaluru on Friday following a massive heart attack. He was 46.

''My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fans of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar. Gone too soon,'' Gandhi said on Twitter.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala in a tweet also said it is shocking to hear the news of the untimely demise of Rajkumar's son, Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar.

Puneeth, who was known to be a fitness enthusiast, was rushed to Vikram Hospital after he complained of chest pain following a two-hour workout in the gym, doctors treating him said. He died shortly after.

