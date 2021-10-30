Left Menu

Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar's 'Badhaai Do' to release in Jan 2022

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekars upcoming comedy Badhaai Do will release in threatres countrywide on the Republic Day weekend in 2022.The announcement was made by production banner Junglee Pictures as well as Rao and Pednekar on social media.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-10-2021 12:36 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 12:33 IST
Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar's 'Badhaai Do' to release in Jan 2022
Bhumi Pednekar Image Credit: Twitter (@bhumipednekar)
Actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming comedy ''Badhaai Do'' will release in threatres countrywide on the Republic Day weekend in 2022.

The announcement was made by production banner Junglee Pictures as well as Rao and Pednekar on social media.

''Theatre ready... Aap ready... Toh hum bhi ready... Republic Day weekend 2022 ko aa rahe hain hum aapse milne in cinemas to celebrate… So save the date!! And congratulations nahi #BadhaaiDo'' Junglee Pictures wrote in their post on Instagram.

''Badhaai Do'' is a sequel to the National Award-winning hit ''Badhaai Ho!'', starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Surekha Sikri, Gajrao Rao and Neena Gupta.

The follow-up is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, who helmed Gulshan Devaiah-starrer comedy ''Hunterrr'' (2015).

The film is written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial, who had co-written ''Badhaai Ho!''.

''Badhaai Do'' marks the first collaboration between Rao and Pednekar.

Rao, 36, features in the film as a cop, while 31-year-old Pednekar will be seen in the role of a PT Teacher. ''Badhaai Ho!'', the original movie, chronicled the story of a middle age couple, played by Gupta and Gajraj Rao, facing unexpected pregnancy.

The 2018 film was directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma.

It won two National Awards for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment and best supporting actress for Sikri.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

