Left Menu

PM Modi wishes World Hindu Council of America on closing ceremony of its Hindu Heritage Month

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his wishes to the World Hindu Council of America on the closing ceremony of its Hindu Heritage Month.The World Hindu Council VHP-America, comprising more than 100 organisations from the US and Canada, is celebrating the closing ceremony of its Hindu Heritage Month.The celebration will help in further strengthening the deep bond that the members of Indian diaspora feel with their Motherland, Modi said in a letter to the Council.Our rich culture and heritage have a universal, timeless appeal rooted in the welfare and care for all forms of life.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 23:21 IST
PM Modi wishes World Hindu Council of America on closing ceremony of its Hindu Heritage Month
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his wishes to the World Hindu Council of America on the closing ceremony of its Hindu Heritage Month.

The World Hindu Council (VHP-America), comprising more than 100 organisations from the US and Canada, is celebrating the closing ceremony of its Hindu Heritage Month.

The celebration will help in further strengthening the deep bond that the members of Indian diaspora feel with their Motherland, Modi said in a letter to the Council.

''Our rich culture and heritage have a universal, timeless appeal rooted in the welfare and care for all forms of life. Its underlying message shows humanity the way to resolve everyday challenges in life,'' he said.

The month of October this year is dotted with festivals of different faiths and communities that are celebrated with fervour and gaiety by all, the PM said, adding that these festivities will help showcase our inherent unity in diversity.

''The members of Indian diaspora are the ambassadors of India's cultural traditions and ethos. Such occasions help deepen the connect with 'Bharatiyata' and ‘Sanatan’ (eternal) ideals and values,” he stated in the letter.

Wishing the Hindu Heritage Month celebrations a resounding success, the prime minister said he was sure that people will participate whole-heartedly and enthusiastically in cultural programmes, webinars, walkathons and multi-day conferences being held to mark the occasion.

PTI JTR SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vaccination rate hits 80%; Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vacci...

 Global
4
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021