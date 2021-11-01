Left Menu

Taylor Swift turns squirrel for Halloween 2021

Singer Taylor Swift brought out her cute side by dressing up as a squirrel for this year's Halloween.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-11-2021 09:57 IST
Taylor Swift . Image Credit: ANI
Singer Taylor Swift brought out her cute side by dressing up as a squirrel for this year's Halloween. On Monday, Swift took to Twitter and shared a few images from the Halloween celebrations.

In the pictures, she can be seen donning an oversized squirrel costume. "Can't talk right now, I'm doin hot squirrel s**t #halloween2021 #HalloweenTaylorsVersion," she captioned the post.

Swift's squirrel look left netizens in the awe of 'Blank Space' hitmaker's cuteness. "How cute," a fan commented.

"Hahahha cute look," another one wrote. A few days ago, Swift turned heads with her special appearance at the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, where she performed a cover of Carole King's 'Will You Love Me Tomorrow'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

