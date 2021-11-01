Left Menu

P Valsala gets Ezhuthachan award

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-11-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 15:04 IST
Noted Malayalam novelist and short story writer P Valsala has been selected for the prestigious Ezhuthachan Puraskaram this year in recognition of her valuable contribution to Malayalam language and literature.

Announcing the award here on Monday, State Minister for Culture Saji Cherian said the honour carries a cash award of Rs 5,00,000 and a citation.

The Kerala government's highest literary honour has been named after Thunchaththu Ramanujan Ezhuthachan, a 16th century devotional poet, considered to be the father of Malayalam language.

The 83-year old Valsala, whose works have been reprinted several times, is known for her distinct style of writing. 'Nellu', 'Agnayam', 'Nizhaluragunna Vazhikal', 'Arakkillam' and 'Venal' are some of her noted works.

Valsala, one of the prominent woman writers of the state, is also a recipient of the Kerala Sahithya Academy Award.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

