Hanna Season 3: Trailer hints at an interesting story! Know more in detail!

Hanna vs. Utrax is ready to come on screen. Amazon Prime Video has already announced its premiere date and released a teaser trailer which you can watch below. The trailer hints at an interesting story that will start from the end of Hanna Season 2.

Hanna Season 2 concludes with Hanna arriving in Barcelona to save Gelder from Sandy. But Sandy has killed Gelder and Clara escapes with Kat, Gelder's daughter. Following Gelder's murder, Carmichael arrives in Barcelona. Hanna, Clara, and Kat hide in a hillside villa. Hanna returns to the hotel and recovers Gelder's target list.

Marissa helps Hanna to find the list. Before returning with Marissa to help in destroying Utrax, Hanna tells Clara to reunite with her mother. Hanna Season 3 will continue from the end of Season 2. Watch the teaser trailer for Hanna Season 3 below.

Speaking about the renewal of the show to Amazon Prime Video, writer and creator David Farr said: "When we set out on this journey, I had in my mind a drama that would excavate Hanna's past, challenge her in entirely new ways and answer the question: can she ever belong?"

In a recent interview with Express.UK, David Farr said, "We take Hanna and Marissa into new and unexplored terrain. It's going to be an exciting third act."

Hanna is a TV show airing on Amazon Prime based on the 2011 film of the same name. The series is created and written by David Farr and stars Esme Creed-Miles and Mireille Enos. Esmé Creed-Miles and Mireille Enos are definitely returning to play as Hanna and Marissa Wiegler in Hanna Season 3. Recently, Ray Liotta joins the cast lay the part of a new villain, named Gordon Evans, reported Deadline.

The other cast members to return include Dermot Mulroney (as John Carmichael), Áine Rose Daly (Sandy Phillips), Joel Kinnaman (Erik Heller), and Cherrelle Skeete (Terri Miller).

Hanna Season 3 continues the journey of an extraordinary young woman, played by Esmé Creed-Miles, who was created by the sinister organization Utrax and trained to be an assassin. Hanna (Creed-Miles) is now secretly trying to destroy Utrax from the inside and free herself from its grasp with the help of her previous nemesis, former-CIA agent Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos). Together they have coerced high-ranking Utrax agent John Carmichael (Dermot Mulroney) into aiding their mission, but her fellow young assassins, Sandy (Áine Rose Daly) and Jules (Gianna Kiehl), as well as new foes, are starting to suspect Hanna's plot. As Hanna moves closer to her goal, she begins to uncover not only a world-changing agenda but the true power behind Utrax that stands between her and freedom.

Hanna Season 3 is set to debut on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. Stay tuned to get more updates.

