Is Mia Khalifa dating Jhay Cortez? Know her relationship status with Robert Sandberg

Mia Khalifa continues to be on the headlines despite giving up her pornographic career years back. She had been crowned as "the most desired porn star of all time."

Mia Khalifa earlier married her high school boyfriend in February 2011. They separated in 2014 and divorced in 2016. In March 2020, she announced via social media that Robert Sandberg proposed to her. And her answer was Yes.

Mia Khalifa and Robert Sandberg's marriage celebration was delayed in June 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. They legally got married at their home in 2020, and have just celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

The couple was expected to through a party to their friends and family in the near future, but now the plan has been dropped. The reason is Mia Khalifa announced their split in one of her Instagram posts.

"We can confidently say we gave it out all in making our marriage work but after almost a year of therapy and efforts we are walking away knowing we have a friend in each other, and that we truly tried," Mia Khalifa wrote.

"We will always love and respect each other because we know that not one isolated incident caused our split, but rather, a culmination of unresolvable, fundamental differences that no one can blame the other for," Mia Khalifa added.

Fans doubt Mia Khalifa in a relationship with Jhay Cortez, the Puerto Rican singer. He debuted on Friday, October 29 at the great José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in Puerto Rico with luxury guests. However, the presence of Mia Khalifa was obviously a surprise, but their passionate kissing created headlines. But they have not confirmed if they are dating or in a relationship with each other.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on celebrities.

Also Read: Lightyear trailer released and it's 'a dream come true' for Chris Evans