Jeffery Donovan cast in NBC's 'Law & Order' revival series

NBC has cast ''Burn Notice'' alum Jeffery Donovan in its ''Law & Order'' revival series.

According to Variety, the actor will star in a leading role of an NYPD detective.

The television network announced in September that ''Law & Order'', its popular procedural show, would be returning for its 21st season. The series had originally ended in 2010 after over 450 episodes.

It is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, with Dick Wolf, Rick Eid, Arthur W Forney and Peter Jankowski attached as executive producers.

The new ''Law & Order'' season will be the third show in the franchise currently running on NBC, others being ''Law & Order: SVU'', which recently debuted its 23rd season, and ''Law & Order: Organized Crime'', currently in its second chapter.

Donovan is best known for his lead role in the USA Network series ''Burn Notice'', in which he played Michael Westen, an ex-spy who sets up shop in Miami and helps people with his expertise while working to discover who forced him out of the espionage world. Created by Matt Nix, the show ran for seven seasons and over 100 episodes.

The actor's other credits include shows like ''Fargo'' (FX), and films ''Hitch'', ''The Changeling'', and ''Sicario''.

