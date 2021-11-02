Left Menu

Jeffery Donovan cast in NBC's 'Law & Order' revival series

NBC has cast Burn Notice alum Jeffery Donovan in its Law Order revival series.According to Variety, the actor will star in a leading role of an NYPD detective.The television network announced in September that Law Order, its popular procedural show, would be returning for its 21st season.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-11-2021 11:18 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 11:18 IST
Jeffery Donovan cast in NBC's 'Law & Order' revival series
  • Country:
  • United States

NBC has cast ''Burn Notice'' alum Jeffery Donovan in its ''Law & Order'' revival series.

According to Variety, the actor will star in a leading role of an NYPD detective.

The television network announced in September that ''Law & Order'', its popular procedural show, would be returning for its 21st season. The series had originally ended in 2010 after over 450 episodes.

It is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, with Dick Wolf, Rick Eid, Arthur W Forney and Peter Jankowski attached as executive producers.

The new ''Law & Order'' season will be the third show in the franchise currently running on NBC, others being ''Law & Order: SVU'', which recently debuted its 23rd season, and ''Law & Order: Organized Crime'', currently in its second chapter.

Donovan is best known for his lead role in the USA Network series ''Burn Notice'', in which he played Michael Westen, an ex-spy who sets up shop in Miami and helps people with his expertise while working to discover who forced him out of the espionage world. Created by Matt Nix, the show ran for seven seasons and over 100 episodes.

The actor's other credits include shows like ''Fargo'' (FX), and films ''Hitch'', ''The Changeling'', and ''Sicario''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
2
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
3
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021