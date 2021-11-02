Left Menu

SRK shaped my life: Karan Johar

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's long-time friend Karan Johar has penned a special message for him on his 56th birthday.

Karan Johar with SRK (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's long-time friend Karan Johar has penned a special message for him on his 56th birthday. Recalling his first meet with SRK to expressing his gratitude to him for helping him to shape his life, Karan's birthday wish for Shah Rukh was straight from the heart.

"I met him on the sets of Karan Arjun for the first time .... I tagged along with my father to hang out with Kajol... not realising I was going to meet a man who would go on to shape my life, my career and my very being ....his charisma and intelligence is a globally known fact ... but I have the privilege of witnessing his humanity and heart," he wrote on Instagram, adding a string of images of him with SRK. Karan described Shah Rukh as 'unmatchable father', 'a rock solid husband', 'a loving brother', and 'an indispensable friend'.

"... an unmatchable father ... a rock solid husband ... a loving brother and an indispensable friend .... He is all that and so much more ...Love you so much Bhai ... may every Mannat of yours get answered and the abundant love you rightfully deserve keep coming your way.... Happy birthday," Karan added. Shah Rukh and Karan have worked together in several films including 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Kal Ho Na Ho', and 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' among others. (ANI)

