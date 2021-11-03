One Piece Chapter 1031 spoilers out: X-Drake to accept Scratchmen Apoo's offer

The Japanese manga One Piece Chapter 1031 will be released on Sunday without any hiatus. The upcoming chapter will have an interesting storyline. It will drop at different times worldwide, so the global audience can read it. The raw scans would surface two to three days before the release. The spoilers are out. So without further ado, let's find out what to expect from the upcoming installment.

In One Piece Chapter 1030, we find an intense battle between Kid and Law vs. Big Mom. One Piece Chapter 1031 will probably continue the war. We saw Law unleashing KROOM: Anaesthesia and teleports behind Big Mom and she is stabbed by it. A sword emerges from her chin and Kid uses magnetic power against Big Mom that is called Assign and Punk Crash.

Besides, Kanjuro the traitor is still alive to show his final act. He followed Orochi's order and painted a giant fire demon that gradually surrounds Onigashima castle. To save Flower capital Momonosuke creates the Flame Cloud.

One Piece Chapter 1031 spoilers

One Piece Chapter 1031 could also highlight the defeat of two Emperors of the Sea and the arrival of another Yonko in Wano. Shanks the former member of the legendary Roger Pirates begins to move towards Onigashima in One Piece Chapter 1031. He is the only Yonko who does not possess any kind of Devil Fruit powers. And he is quite separate from others who acquire the devil Fruit power.

The Pirate Hunter, Roronoa Zoro will defeat King, and on the other side, Sanjivs Queen's fight will end in One Piece manga 1031. Sanji will win against Queen.

In the previous episode, we saw X Drake and Scratchmen Apoo are busy talking. Apoo believes Drake is a Marine spy; however that doesn't make any difference, but they need to form a group. One Piece manga chapter 1031 will show X-Drake accepts Scratchmen Apoo's offer to ally.

One Piece Chapter 2031 will release on November 7, 2021. Fans can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

