The Dragon Prince Season 4 titled ‘Earth’ to follow a new chapter of original saga

Since the release of The Dragon Prince Season 3, enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for the next season. They want to see a complete story that covers all the seven books of the epic saga. The Dragon Prince team has already announced via their official Twitter handle that they are coming soon with a new storyline in Dragon Prince Season 4.

The co-creators Justin Richmond and Aaron Ehasz announced The Dragon Prince Season 4 at 2020's Comic-Con event. After the fourth season, fans will also get to see seasons 5,6 and 7 of The Dragon Prince in the future. Aaron Ehasz, who is popular as head writer of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' announced earlier that the fan's favorite show is coming back with more parts.

Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond also revealed Dragon Prince Season 4 will be titled "Earth" and it will follow a new chapter of the original saga called "The Dragon Prince: Name Withheld."

While the announcement made fans happy, it also kept them waiting for the release date of The Dragon Prince season 4. Like most television and film productions, The Dragon Prince experienced production delays in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. In January 2021, The Dragon Prince team took to the official Twitter page to announce that they are coming soon with a new storyline in Dragon Prince Season 4.

"While the pandemic has impacted the process at every level, the reality is that productions of this scale always take a lot of time. We're writing the story and scripts, assembling the production team and developing other new, exciting areas of Xadia for you to explore." It's been almost 10 months since the announcement was done on social media.

What is the present status for The Dragon Prince Season 4?

We still don't have an official trailer for The Dragon Prince Season 4, but fans will be happy to know that Bardel Entertainment Inc. (a Canada-based animation company) has agreed to continue co-producing the show with Wonderstorm from the fourth to the seventh season.

The Wonderstorm creators, writers & voice actors already faced the fans as posted a poster asking viewers to join the NYCC event on Saturday, October 9, 2021. They discussed the "world of Xadia."

Although not confirmed, according to some media outlets, the production is underway. Dragon Prince Season 4 does not have an official release date yet. However, if the sources are to be believed, the Netflix series could be released in the first half of 2022.

