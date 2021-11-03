Left Menu

Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'Kurup' trailer out

The enthralling trailer of Dulquer Salmaan's much-anticipated film 'Kurup' has finally been unveiled on Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-11-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 20:08 IST
Trailer announcement poster of 'Kurup' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The enthralling trailer of Dulquer Salmaan's much-anticipated film 'Kurup' has finally been unveiled on Wednesday. The trailer has been launched in Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

Starring Dulquer and Sobhita Dhulipala in lead roles, the film is directed by Srinath Rajendran. Taking to his Instagram handle, Dulquer shared a poster announcing the release of the film's trailer.

Along with it, he added the caption, "Kurup, India's longest hunted fugitive. Deranged mastermind? Accidental conman? Find out on 12 November in cinemas worldwide." The nearly two-minute-long trailer gives glimpses into the world of crime, drawing inspiration from the real-life of Sukumara Kurup.

The film is an adventure drama based on Kerala's most eluding criminal who has been on the run since the mid-1980s. Other members of the cast include Indrajith Sukumaran, Shine Tom Chacko, Sunny Wayne and Bharath Niwas.

Produced by Wayfarer Films and M Star Entertainments, the film is set for its theatrical release on November 12. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

