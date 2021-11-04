Matt Dillion, Rupert Friend join Patricia Arquette in 'High Desert' series

Matt Dillion and Rupert Friend will feature alongside Oscar winner Patricia Arquette in Apple's upcoming series ''High Desert''.

The two actors have boarded the show's cast along with Weruche Opia, Brad Garrett, Bernadette Peters and Christine Taylor, reported Variety.

''High Desert'', created and written by Nancy Fichman, Katie Ford, and Jennifer Hoppe, has a series order from Apple.

The half-hour comedy series follows Peggy (Arquette), a former addict who decides to make a new start after the death of her beloved mother, with whom she lived in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California, and makes a life-changing decision to become a private investigator.

Dillion will essay the role of Denny, Peggy’s ex, and an undeniably charming parolee and a relentless operator. Friend will portray Guru Bob, a local ex-anchorman, who, after a trauma, rebrands himself as a mystic desert personality. Opia will play Carol, Peggy’s closest friend, the bored fiance of an ER doctor, and a permissive new stepmother who has a secret of her own, while Garrett will star as Bruce, a private investigator whose business is circling the drain, and who becomes Peggy’s reluctant employer.

Peters will recur as Rosalyn, Peggy’s complicated mother and Taylor as Dianne, Peggy’s buttoned-up sister, who tries to make order of Peggy’s chaos.

Actor-filmmaker Ben Stiller will direct the first episode and executive produce through Red Hour Films alongside Nicky Weinstock.

Arquette will also serve as an executive producer.

The show marks the second Apple series on which Arquette and Stiller will work together. The two stars had previously collaborated on the limited series ''Escape at Dannemora'' that won Arquette a Golden Globe award in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)