Left Menu

Temples, popular landmarks in Kashmir illuminated on Diwali

Diwali, the festival of lights, was celebrated in Kashmir by the Hindu population and security forces by illuminating various temples and popular landmarks.The devotees visited temples and lit traditional oil lamps while reports of security forces also celebrating the festival inside their camps were received from across the Valley.Officials said several important landmarks in the city like bridges and buildings were illuminated with florescent lights to mark the festival of lights.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-11-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 21:12 IST
Temples, popular landmarks in Kashmir illuminated on Diwali
  • Country:
  • India

Diwali, the festival of lights, was celebrated in Kashmir by the Hindu population and security forces by illuminating various temples and popular landmarks.

The devotees visited temples and lit traditional oil lamps while reports of security forces also celebrating the festival inside their camps were received from across the Valley.

Officials said several important landmarks in the city like bridges and buildings were illuminated with florescent lights to mark the festival of lights. Sound of firecrackers bursting could be heard in most parts of the valley. All major political parties in Kashmir, including the National Conference, PDP, People's Conference and the BJP, have extended Diwali wishes to the Hindu community.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021