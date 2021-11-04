Temples, popular landmarks in Kashmir illuminated on Diwali

Diwali, the festival of lights, was celebrated in Kashmir by the Hindu population and security forces by illuminating various temples and popular landmarks.

The devotees visited temples and lit traditional oil lamps while reports of security forces also celebrating the festival inside their camps were received from across the Valley.

Officials said several important landmarks in the city like bridges and buildings were illuminated with florescent lights to mark the festival of lights. Sound of firecrackers bursting could be heard in most parts of the valley. All major political parties in Kashmir, including the National Conference, PDP, People's Conference and the BJP, have extended Diwali wishes to the Hindu community.

