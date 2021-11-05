HP CM inaugurates live telecast of 'aartis' at 3 'shaktipeeths' in Kangra

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday inaugurated live telecast of ‘aartis’ at Jwalaji, Brijeshwari, and Chamunda, the three ‘Shaktipeeths’ (holy seats) situated in Kangra district. Earlier, he performed ‘pooja’ at the Jawalamukhi temple and visited the place where a statue of Saint Aadiguru Shankaracharya has been installed in the temple’s premises. “The daily live telecast of Aartis from the three Shaktipeets of Kangra District would help the devotees pay obeisance and perform Pooja and Aarti from their homes,” Thakur said.

He said the telecast will facilitate access to the aartis by devotees, especially those who are unable to travel due to various reasons like disability, or other restrictions, such as imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This would also ensure that the rich history and popularity of these shrines shall further spread across the world,” he added. PTI COR VN VN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)