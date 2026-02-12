Left Menu

Power sector's legacy dues fall to Rs 4,109 cr in Feb

Under these rules, all the dues, including late payment surcharges, up to June 3 2022, were considered as arrears, which were to be rescheduled, and the distribution licensee shall pay such dues in equated monthly instalments EMIs, starting from August 2022, Union Minister Shripad Naik said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 20:58 IST
Power sector's legacy dues fall to Rs 4,109 cr in Feb
  • Country:
  • India

Legacy dues in the power sector have been brought down from Rs 1.40 lakh crore in June 2022 to just Rs 4,109 crore in February, supported by the government's initiatives, Parliament was informed on Thursday. The government notified the Electricity (Late Payment Surcharge and Related Matters) Rules, 2022 (LPS Rules, 2022) on June 3, 2022. Under these rules, all the dues, including late payment surcharges, up to June 3 2022, were considered as arrears, which were to be rescheduled, and the distribution licensee shall pay such dues in equated monthly instalments (EMIs), starting from August 2022, Union Minister Shripad Naik said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha. A total of 13 states reported arrears amounting to Rs 1,39,947 crore as of June 3, 2022, and rescheduled them into EMIs, the Minister of State for Power informed the Lower House. As a result of these measures, 43 EMIs have been paid by the distribution utilities concerned, including pre-payment of legacy dues by some utilities, and the outstanding legacy dues have reduced to Rs 4,109 crore as of February 10, 2026, he said. Total overdues (current + legacy) stood at Rs 25,287 crore, the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Defying disability, Nanded teen writes Class XII exam with his feet

Defying disability, Nanded teen writes Class XII exam with his feet

 India
2
IHCL Q3 consolidated net profit up 50.86 pc at Rs 954.24 crore

IHCL Q3 consolidated net profit up 50.86 pc at Rs 954.24 crore

 India
3
CITU lodges protest against four Labour Codes

CITU lodges protest against four Labour Codes

 India
4
UPDATE 1-More than 1.4 million UK health workers to receive 3.3% pay rise

UPDATE 1-More than 1.4 million UK health workers to receive 3.3% pay rise

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026