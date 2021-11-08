Arthdal Chronicles Season 2: Current state of play & has they started filming yet?

After the success of the South Korean TV series Arthdal Chronicles, fans are waiting for Arthdal Chronicles Season 2. Season 1 dropped on Netflix in June 2019. After around eight months, the renewal for the show was announced in February 2020.

Unfortunately, the production was suspended due to the pandemic, and Netflix excluded Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 from its 2021 lineup. Moreover, it has changed its format as they can't shoot overseas.

Despite several clues on its making, the creators are still tightlipped about the current state of Arthdal Chronicles Season 2. We noted earlier that on May 30 that an Instagram post had shared some images from the set of Arthdal Chronicles Season 2. The pictures depict the crew members working on the set. But later the post was deleted, reported Tech radar.

Later, the person who posted the image has confirmed to the Arthdal Chronicles' fans that the picture was taken on May 30 only. Besides, another post revealed Song-Joong-ki is growing the length of his hair. So it looks like the filming for Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 has already begun, but the makers want to keep this a secret.

While the makers are not giving any new updates on Arthdal Chronicles Season 2, they already confirmed earlier that the main actors are going to return in the second run of the K-drama. But the point to be noted is that currently there is also no news on the cancellation of the series. So, why is Netflix silent on the k-drama? Perhaps, the makers do not want to disclose much about the production.

Many assume that Netflix is working secretly on the second run of the K-drama. But it's hard to guess what the streamer is planning for Arthdal Chronicles Season 2. Although the streamer has renewed Arthdal Chronicles for Season 2, seemingly everything is jumbled up due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some enthusiasts think Season 2 of Arthdal Chronicles is canceled. But there is an intense possibility of the K-drama not being canceled, as the first season left cliffhangers to be solved in Season 2. Plus, Netflix usually takes time to announce the next season until they get good feedback on the first season's performance. But in the case of Arthdal Chronicles, the popular series is already renewed.

Arthdal Chronicles is a South Korean TV series created and written by Kim Won-seok and Kim Young-hyun respectively under the production banner of Studio Dragon.

The story of Arthdal Chronicles revolves around a mythical land named Arth that takes place during the Bronze Age. The inhabitants of the ancient city of Arthdal contend with power struggles, while some encounter loves along the way. Eun-seom played by Song Joong-ki goes through hardships to bring his tribe back to life and learns of his true origins in the process.

Currently, there is no release date for Arthdal Chronicles Season 2. We will update you as soon we get an announcement from the makers. Till then, stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the South Korean series.

