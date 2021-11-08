Virgin River Season 4 to dramatically conclude Preacher & Paige’s story, know more on plot

Netflix launched Virgin River Season 3 on July 9, 2021, and left fans with several cliffhangers. Now fans expect that Virgin River Season 4 will resolve all those cliffhangers.

The romantic drama Virgin River captured millions of hearts after its first season aired on Netflix on December 6, 2019. The series is based on the Virgin River novels by Robyn Carr. Along with solving the cliffhangers, Virgin River Season 4 will bring more surprises to the audience. Before renewing the fourth season, Sue Tenney said to TV Insider, "If we have a Season 4, it will be revealed at the end of [it] and it's a driving storyline in [it]."

She added, "I will say if we get to go into a Season 4 that the audience will be genuinely surprised at who's behind all of it."

Let's reveal the spoilers of Virgin River Season 4. If you don't want the spoilers, please don't read further!

Jack & Mel

Virgin River Season 3 ends with Mel (played by Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson) watching the sunrise, and he reminisces about meeting and falling in love with her. Encouraged by Jack's openness and vulnerability, Mel finally tells Jack she's pregnant—but also she doesn't know if he's the father.

Furthermore, Sue Tenney also promises Jack and Mel are going to get married in Virgin River Season 4. She said, "Eventually, they are going to get married."

Additionally, Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) informed Jack that she and Todd recently got married in Eureka. She also learns that Jack hired an attorney so she confirms that Todd doesn't want Jack involved with the twins at all.

While talking to Digital Spy, Tenney said, "We have a pretty big bombshell for [Charmaine] coming in the following season, if we have a season 4, that's going to blow everybody away."

Preacher & Paige

Virgin River Season 3 ended on more cliffhangers for many characters. For instance, we don't know what happened to Preacher (Colin Lawrence) after he was poisoned by a friend of Paige's (LexaDoig). The incident was a part of bigger conspiracy to kidnap Christopher. The good news that fans will get to see the conclusion of Peacher and Paige's story in Virgin River Season 4. The executive producer Sue Tenney said to EW, "We're going to bring everything together with Paige and Preacher, and it's going to come to a very dramatic end at the end of season 4."

Lizzie & Ricky

Besides, Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale) broke up with Ricky (Grayson Gurnsey) and tie in with Parker, her ex-boyfriend, who comes to town looking for her. While talking about Lizzie and Ricky, Tenney said to the TV line, "It seems impulsive, but it's not. It's something he's wanted since he was 13."

She added, "Ricky and Lizzie are growing and maturing at different rates, but we hope they'll get to the same place at a certain point." But she also said, "When it's your first love, you might not necessarily love that person for the right reasons, but you can still learn something very valuable and become a better person from that relationship."

Brady

On the other hand, the cop finds Brady's (Benjamin Hollingsworth) jeep and he is arrested on suspicion of Jack's attempted murder. But Hollingsworth said to TV Insider, "I think Brady witnessed something that I don't even know if Jack knows." He added: "We saw a softer side of him, someone who's compassionate, understanding, empathetic, someone who is worthy of love, capable of love, all of those things don't lend themselves to a cold-blooded killer, especially of one of his close friends."

Hope

Hope (Nicola Cavendish) is in the hospital with a brain injury after having a car accident. At the end of Virgin River Season 3, Hope survived and was admitted to the hospital. We could see Hope and Muriel (TerylRothery) become friends in Virgin River Season 4. Because Tenney told EW: "The more fun relationship is the one between Muriel and Hope. It starts as very antagonistic...In the slow burn category, you'll see moments coming up that are going to open up that relationship." (Maybe Muriel will show up to take care of Hope as Hope recovers?)

Doc

A young stranger checks in at Fitch's, looking for his grandfather, who he claims is Doc Mullins. Fans are surprised to see the young man in the last season who claims himself as Doc's grandson. Because Doc and Hope have been married for 20 years, though separated for many years, but neither one of them have any children. Tim Matheson (Doc Mullins) shared with EW, "Especially for a couple that never had children. He really wasn't ever a father, so now to have a grandchild—that's pretty radical."

Tenney said to EW, that there will be some characters that will be surprising.

On October 25, 2021, Mark Ghanimé and Kai Bradbury joined the cast as new series regulars for the fourth season. Ghanimé will play Dr. Cameron Hayek, the clinic's dashing new physician while Kai Bradbury will portray Denny Cutler, Doc's (Matheson) long-lost grandson. He shows up in Virgin River to forge a connection with the grandfather he just recently learned about, as noted Deadline.

The series official Instagram posted two short video clips to welcome Mark Ghanimé and Kai Bradbury.

The release date for Virgin River Season 4 has not been announced yet. We will keep you updated as soon as we get any information from the makers.