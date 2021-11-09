The Ambassador’s Daughter: Is on-screen pair Engin & Tuba returning for Season 3?

Will there be the Turkish romantic drama, "The Ambassador's Daughter Season 3"? The romantic drama captured millions of hearts after its first season aired on December 16, 2019. The second season premiered on June 22, 2020.

The series is directed by Emre Kabakuşak and written by Ayşe Ferda Eryılmaz and Sedef Nehir Erdem. "The Ambassador's Daughter" (Turkish name- SefirinKızı) won the "best series" award in the Izmir Film Festival in Turkey.

The series originally starred Neslihan Atagül and Engin Akyürek in lead roles, but Atagül announced on January 18, 2021, that she would depart from the series due to leaky gut syndrome. She was replaced by Tuba Büyüküstün.

Enthusiasts are eagerly waiting to know whether there will be "The Ambassador's Daughter Season 3". Although it was earlier announced that the Turkish series concluded with season 2, but recently, a message shared via the official Instagram account of the series saying that they will be back soon with another exciting season. (as reported by a Turkish site)

Tuba Buyukustun and Engin Akyurek is one of the popular on-screen couples in Turkey soap operas. They have already met before in "Kara Para Aşk." Fans are once again expecting to watch the on-screen duo in The Ambassador's Daughter Season 3.

Meanwhile, Engin Akyurek took to Instagram to post a promotional poster, in which Engin and Tuba posed as the leading couple for season 3 of "The Ambassador's Daughter".

In "The Ambassador's Daughter Season 2", Nare (Neslihan Atagül) decides to leave Sancar(Engin Akyürek)and Melek (Beren Gençalp) in order to repair their relationship. Through a heartbreaking letter, the young woman says goodbye to her lover: "I cannot love anyone including myself, I could not even love my daughter as I should. I wanted to be a good mother, I wanted to be better than my family, but if I don't leave now I will commit the worst betrayal of my daughter. Melek will be better off without me, just as I was better off without my mother."

"The Ambassador's Daughter Season 3" is not confirmed officially. Stay tuned to get more updates on diverse language series.

