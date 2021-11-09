The Boys Season 3: Vought’s Latest Seven on 7 teases every Soldier Boy team

Amazon Prime Video is yet to announce the release date for The Boys Season 3 but the series has wrapped up its filming this summer. Ahead of its release on Amazon Prime, the streaming service has released another edition of Vought News Network's Seven on 7 program. Recently, Seven on 7 offered a sneak peeks at Jensen Ackles' new super team.

Amazon Prime Video has released the first episode of "Seven on 7 on VNN [Vought News Network]," a seven-episode digital series where VNN anchor Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison) gives the latest news a "pro-Super" spin.

According to Amazon, "VNN's episodes of 'Seven on 7' will be released the 7th of every month and each will have 7 stories per episode plus a commercial.It is still yet unknown how many episodes of the digital series will air ahead of The Boys Season 3, which does not yet have a confirmed premiere date.

The Boys Season 3 is adapted for the season's sixth episode, which will be taking the same name of the comic book series. No doubt Jensen Ackles is the biggest addition to the casting list of The Boys 3. EW noted that it seems The Boys is making some changes.

Crimson Countess is still linked to the team, and will be played by The Walking Dead alum Laurie Holden, who already offered a first look at her character costume. But according to Seven on 7 Gunpowder(portrayed by Sean Patrick Flanery) is also a former member of Payback.

Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison) reports on Seven on 7, "Retired superhero Gunpowder, best known as a member of the legendary team Payback, unveiled his junior shooter program in partnership with the Vought Rifle Association. The program aims to teach children how to safely carry and handle firearms and to cherish their God-given Second Amendment rights."

If you missed The Boys Season1 and Season 2 can watch it again, they are now streaming on Prime Video.

Also Read: Stranger Things Season 4: New trailer & episode titles prove it's going to be a terrifying season