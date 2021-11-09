Rick and Morty Season 6’s possible release in summer 2022, what more we know!

Rick and Morty Season 5 last streamed on the first week of September and since then fans have been wondering about the making of Season 6, which was confirmed as part of a long-term deal in May 2018.

Rick and Morty Season 6 will take place for sure. Furthermore, the adult animated science fiction series is definitely coming with Rick and Morty Season 6. Rather we can say the sixth season of the series is already renewed. Before the confirmation of the fourth season in 2019, a long-term deal was ordered in 2018 that Time Warner Broadcasting and Adult Swim will bring 70 new episodes over an unspecified number of seasons.

Many avid lovers are wondering when Rick and Morty Season 6 will arrive. We can assume its arrival with 10 new episodes in summer 2022. In general, each season takes around a year and six months to arrive.

The official trailer for a Rick and Morty season generally arrives one or three months ahead of the season's release. Since we are expecting the series to be released in the 2022 summer, we can expect its first trailer to be out at the beginning of 2022.

The co-creator Dan Harmon confirmed in May last year that Rick and Morty Season 6 is currently under development. He spoke about the 'special reunion table' and the 'Community episode' while announcing the sixth season via an Instagram post.

"One more magical thing about today: the script we're reading, Cooperative Polygraphy, is by Community and Rick and Morty alum Alex Rubens, who is BACK at RaM writing on Season 6," he posted.

In the sixth installment, Rick and Morty will surely return with Chris Parnell, Sarah Chalke and Spencer Grammer. Other guest actors who might reappear in Rick and Morty Season 6 include Kari Wahlgren, Dan Harmon, Alison Brie, Christina Ricci and Darren Criss.

Rick and Morty Season 6 will land on Hulu and HBO Max, although the release date is yet to be confirmed. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates!

Also Read: The Flight Attendant Season 2 adds new actors to cast! Get more details!