The Flight Attendant Season 2 adds new actors to cast! Get more details!

The black comedy mystery thriller, The Flight Attendant wrapped up on HBO Max on December 17, 2020. The show received positive reviews from common viewers and was critically acclaimed. In the same month, the series was renewed for a second run, which is scheduled to premiere in the spring of 2022.

The HBO Max series is based on a novel written by Chris Bohjalian, published in 2018. It stars KaleyCuoco in the title role, and she is also taking the role of EP. She said that they have already planned earlier for The Flight Attendant Season 2 before it was renewed. She is delighted to share the story of Cassie Bowden with the viewer once again.

Cuoco shared that The Flight Attendant Season 2 will be definitely interesting to the viewers, and like season 1, the series will be woman-oriented. We're going to be seeing a lot of our favorites again," he told TVLine in June 2021. "Just like in season 1, it will be women driving the story."

The script for The Flight Attendant Season 2 has finished in fact, the camera starts rolling. Recently, Kaley Cuoco has been spotted filming wearing colorful outfits on the Los Angeles set alongside co-star Zosia Mamet on Monday, November 1.

Cast updates:

The Flight Attendant Season 2 will be filming in Los Angeles, Berlin and Reykjavik, with Season 1 stars Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz, T.R. Knight, Yasha Jackson. Audrey Grace Marshall and Rosie Perez are also returning for the second Season.

The new cast members who are joining The Flight Attendant Season 2 include Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez and JJ Soria. This was announced in late September.

McRae joins as Benjamin Berry, who was described as "a career CIA officer who may have a bad habit of getting a little too involved with his assets."

Hernandez will play Gabrielle Diaz, described as "a quick-tempered and calculating bounty hunter whose impulse control issues often get in the way of her job."

Soria will be seen as Esteban Diaz in The Flight Attendant Season 2. The character was described as "Gabrielle's partner and lover who tries to keep a level head and stay focused on the job, but often gets just as heated as his girlfriend."

Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera, and Shohreh Aghdashloo were also cast in recurring capacities in the upcoming installment.

The Flight Attendant Season 2 is set to release in 2022. Stay tuned to get more updates!

