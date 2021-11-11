Dragon Ball Super Chapter 78: Monato to reveal how Heeters attacked Planet & killed Muezl

One of the most popular Japanese manga Dragon Ball Super became highly popular and garnered mostly positive reviews. Dragon Ball Super Chapter 78 is the upcoming installment and fans are ardently waiting to know its storyline. Dragon Ball Super Chapter 78 is scheduled to be released on November 20, 2021. The manga follows a monthly schedule.

Fans can also follow the raw scans, which come out one to two days before the official release of any manga chapter. We will keep on updating the spoilers, leaks and the summary of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 78 when the manga raws or drafts are verified and translated to English. It will be available in English and Spanish through both web and mobile applications.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 78 spoilers:

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 78 will continue the story of Goku's father, Bardock. The prince of Saiyan, Goku and Granolah are listening to the story.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 77 is titled "Bardock, Father of Goku." In the chapter, we saw the truth behind Saiyan Burdock. The Prince of Saiyan, Vegeta decided to fight with Granolah alone, and Goku agreed. Goku told Vegeta to stay alive.

The story began when the Namekian came and the war concluded. They revealed that Bardock saved the world 40 years ago while Namekians and other creatures planted the crop and enjoyed their hard work.

During that era, people had lots of food and cereals to eat and they happily lived their lives. The Namekinas and the Cerealians would trust in each other. But unfortunately, an enemy ship arrived, and started destroying all the cereals, crops, plants of the Planet Cereal. Several of the Namekinas and the Cerealians lost their lives. Many of them lost their lives in the violence.

There were no fighters to contest them. After that, many types of villains arrived several times and attacked Planet Cereals. The villains tortured the civilians. Some of the Namekinas and Cerealians lost their lives while protesting. Then arrived a troop of Gorilla and destroyed the whole city.

The last Namekian named Monato was saved, and he met the grand elder Namekian to collect the Dragon Ball. Sadly, the villains killed the elder Namekian too. Monato became helpless. Granola was too young to understand everything that happens around him. His mother was chased by the Saiyans Gorillas. However, she saved her in the fighting. Granolah and his mother were the last Cerealians who are saved.

Granolah and Goku learned their past from Monato. In Dragon Ball Super Chapter 78 Monato will continue the story. He will also reveal the history of the Heeters that attacked the planet and killed Muezl.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 78 will be released on November 19, 2021. Fans can read the chapters on VIZ media, MangaPlus, and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms.

