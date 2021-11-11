Boruto Episode 224: The 2nd match between Iwabee & Wasabi to begin

Boruto Naruto Next Generations Episode 224 is the next installment of the Japanese anime with the title 'The Legend of the Monster Cat.' The Chunin Exams will continue in Episode 224. The Chunin Exams help the teams revise the village's defenses and will prepare the students to face any threat and protect the village. Not only Konohagakure, but other villages are also conducting the Chunin exam. Seemingly, the battle is about to end in Boruto Episode 224.

Boruto Naruto Next Generations Episode 224 will begin with the second Chunin match. The upcoming battle is between Izuno Wasabi vs. YuinoI Wabee. Recently, the makers have dropped the official trailer for Boruto Episode 224, which shows both the fighters have entered the ring and are getting ready for the fight. Watch the promo below.

Twitter user Abdul Zoldyck's has posted the preview of Boruto Episode 224:

"The final test of the Chunin Exams is a one-on-one battle! In the second match, Iwabee and Wasabi fight!! They do their best to show how much they have improved!!"

In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 223, we saw Boruto sitting with Mitsuki and discussing the Chunin Exams. He is quite confident that he will be the Chunin. While they were in meeting on the rooftop, Himawari spotted them and called Boruto. She reveals about the Ninja techniques practiced by Eho and Yuina. But she watched Eho meeting a strange person.

On the other side, Shikamaru reveals the list of the upcoming game and fighters' mane. Momoshiki and his team destroyed the stadium in the last exam. Sai is worried that it may repeat once again. However, Shikamaru assures him to repair the arena.

Boruto episode 224 is scheduled to be released on November 14, 2021. The latest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations airs every Sunday at 3:30 am EST. Like the previous installment, Boruto Naruto Next Generations Episode 223 can be watched on the official websites via Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

