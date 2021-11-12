Astroworld Festival death toll rises with 22-year-old Texas student succumbing to injuries

The death toll in the Astroworld Festival stampede rose to nine with the death of a 22-year-old Texas college student late Wednesday, according to a lawyer for the family.

Bharti Shahani, 22, died from "horrific injuries" sustained at the rap concert. The Texas A&M University student had been hospitalized and on life support, James Lassiter, a lawyer for the family said on Thursday.

