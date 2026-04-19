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United Front: Brazil, Spain, and Mexico Rally for Cuba

In response to the U.S. blockade, Brazil, Spain, and Mexico pledge coordinated aid to Cuba. A joint statement emphasizes the importance of dialogue aligning with the U.N. Charter, advocating for Cuban self-determination. This announcement follows a summit in Barcelona against far-right movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 19-04-2026 00:47 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 00:47 IST
United Front: Brazil, Spain, and Mexico Rally for Cuba
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The governments of Brazil, Spain, and Mexico have announced a collaborative effort to provide humanitarian aid to Cuba, addressing the repercussions of the U.S. embargo on the island. This decision was made public in a joint statement emphasizing the necessity for sincere dialogue consistent with the U.N. Charter.

The announcement underscores the collective stance that the Cuban people should have the liberty to shape their own future. The statement advocates for an open discourse, aligning with international principles to alleviate Cuba's humanitarian challenges.

This collaborative initiative was unveiled during an international summit in Barcelona, hosted by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. The summit, which also included Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Mexican leader Claudia Scheinbaum, aimed to unify efforts against far-right influences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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