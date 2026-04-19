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Remembering Balbir Punj: A Prolific Writer and Political Luminary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Punj. Recognized for his influential writings and contributions to the BJP, Punj's death marked a significant loss to both politics and journalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 00:44 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 00:44 IST
Remembering Balbir Punj: A Prolific Writer and Political Luminary
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  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound grief on Saturday following the death of former Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Punj. Hailing him as a prolific writer and thinker, Modi emphasized Punj's relentless efforts in fortifying the BJP and his impactful contributions to journalism.

Balbir Punj, renowned for his writings advocating national regeneration, made significant interventions in Parliament with his well-researched arguments. His work, especially among students and intellectuals, has left a lasting imprint on the political landscape.

Leaders across the country, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Health Minister J P Nadda, mourned Punj's passing, describing it as an irreplaceable loss to politics and journalism. BJP President Nitin Nabin echoed this sentiment, acknowledging the void left by Punj's demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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