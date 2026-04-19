Chaos in Kyiv: Gunman’s Rampage Leaves Six Dead

In a shocking incident that shook the heart of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, a gunman killed six people before being neutralized by law enforcement. The attacker, who was not named but identified as a 58-year-old Russian-born individual, caused chaos in a bustling, central district.

The tragic events unfolded when the gunman opened fire outside an apartment block and then took hostages inside a supermarket. Authorities reported that 14 people were wounded, with victims rushed to the hospital. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the shooter had previously set fire to an apartment and had a criminal record, having lived in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.

Efforts to negotiate with the gunman were unsuccessful, prompting special tactical police units to storm the supermarket. Kyiv's security service classified the deadly attack as an act of terrorism. Local residents were stunned, stating they had previously perceived the gunman as a quiet and educated individual.

(With inputs from agencies.)