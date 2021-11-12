Left Menu

Travis Scott asks victims of Astroworld stampede to contact him for help

Nine people died on or after the concert on Friday where Scott was headlining. Dozens more were injured in a crush of fans near the front of the venue. Scott had already offered to pay for the funeral costs of those killed and for free mental health counseling.

Rapper Travis Scott on Thursday asked victims of the stampede at his Astroworld Festival in Houston to contact him directly to provide them with help.

Scott's representatives said in a statement that families who would like assistance in any way should contact his team through a dedicated email address. Nine people died on or after the concert on Friday where Scott was headlining. Dozens more were injured in a crush of fans near the front of the venue.

Scott had already offered to pay for the funeral costs of those killed and for free mental health counseling. His representatives said on Thursday that Scott and his team "have been actively exploring routes of connection with each and every family affected by the tragedy through the appropriate liaisons.

"He is distraught by the situation and desperately wishes to share his condolences and provide aid to them as soon as possible, but wants to remain respectful of each family’s wishes on how they’d best like to be connected."

