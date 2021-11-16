Left Menu

Man behind Liverpool taxi blast named as Emad Al Swealmeen

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-11-2021 00:45 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 00:45 IST
British police on Monday named the man behind a Liverpool taxi blast, which authorities have called a terrorist incident, as 32-year old Emad Al Swealmeen.

"Our enquiries are very much ongoing but at this stage we strongly believe that the deceased is 32 year old Emad Al Swealmeen," Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Meeks from Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

"Al Swealmeen is connected to both the Rutland Avenue and Sutcliffe Street addresses where searches are still ongoing."

