Left Menu

Filmmaker Baz Luhrmann shares teaser of untitled Elvis Presley biopic starring Austin Butler

The first look of actor Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, is out with the recently released teaser of the untitled biopic on the legendary musician.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-11-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 21:00 IST
Filmmaker Baz Luhrmann shares teaser of untitled Elvis Presley biopic starring Austin Butler
A still from the teaser of Elvis Presley's biopic (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The first look of actor Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, is out with the recently released teaser of the untitled biopic on the legendary musician. The film's director Baz Luhrmann shared the teaser on his Twitter handle, which included a shot of what appeared to be Butler, from behind as a young Elvis and other shots of the singer walking backstage in his recognizable performance wear.

The video concluded with the letters TCB and the date June 24, 2022. "Elvis Monday," Luhrmann, who has been regularly sharing Elvis content on Mondays over the past several weeks, wrote in the caption, adding, "Made a little something to let you good people know we are taking care of business on June 24, 2022." He added the hashtags "Elvis" and "TCB." According to People magazine, the movie's release date has been pushed multiple times already because of the COVID-19 pandemic-related delays including star Tom Hanks, who plays Elvis' manager Colonel Tom Parker, contracting the virus last year.

Along with Butler and Hanks, the movie stars Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley. It will "delve into their complex dynamic spanning over 20 years, from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and the loss of innocence in America," according to Warner Bros. Regarding casting Butler as The King, Luhrmann previously told The Hollywood Reporter that he knew he "couldn't make this film if the casting wasn't absolutely right, and we searched thoroughly for an actor with the ability to evoke the singular natural movement and vocal qualities of this peerless star, but also the inner vulnerability of the artist."

"Throughout the casting process, it was an honour for me to encounter such a vast array of talent," Luhrmann added at the time back in 2019. He continued, "I had heard about Austin Butler from his standout role opposite Denzel Washington in The Iceman Cometh on Broadway, and through a journey of extensive screen testing and music and performance workshops, I knew unequivocally that I had found someone who could embody the spirit of one of the world's most iconic musical figures."

Butler has starred on MTV's 'The Shannara Chronicles' and landed the Elvis role in July 2019. Since then the actor has appeared in 'The Dead Don't Die' and played Manson Family member Tex Watson in Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'. As per Deadline, he's filming a lead role in the Apple TV Plus miniseries 'Masters of the Air', which is executive produced by Butler's co-star Hanks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021