Left Menu

Shahid Kapoor's action film 'Bull' release date out

Mark your calendars as makers of superstar Shahid Kapoor-starrer action film 'Bull' have locked the film's theatrical release date as April 7, 2023.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-11-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 17:30 IST
Shahid Kapoor's action film 'Bull' release date out
Shahid Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mark your calendars as makers of superstar Shahid Kapoor-starrer action film 'Bull' have locked the film's theatrical release date as April 7, 2023. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news through his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

"SHAHID KAPOOR: 'BULL' RELEASE DATE LOCKED... #Bull - starring #ShahidKapoor - to release in *cinemas* on 7 April 2023... Directed by #AdityaNimbalkar... Produced by #BhushanKumar, #KrishanKumar, #AmarButala and #GarimaMehta," he tweeted. As per Deadline, the upcoming film is set in the 1980s, inspired by events from the life of Brigadier Bulsara. Debutant Aditya Nimbalkar will helm the project.

Excited about the film, Shahid shared, "Bull is a full-blown action film inspired by real events from the life of Brigadier Bulsara. It is a privilege to play a paratrooper who leads his boys through a historic and selfless mission that has now become iconic for its precision and bravado. The opportunity to play a paratrooper is exhilarating and truly an honour." T-Series' head honcho Bhushan Kumar is producing 'Bull' alongside Guilty By Association partners Amar Butala and Garima Mehta.

Most probably, 'Bull' will go on floors in early 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021