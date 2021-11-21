Kanye West, Drake to collaborate for an event after ending their fued

After recently ending their decade-long feud, rappers Kanye West and Drake are now all set to collaborate for an event. The rappers will host a benefit concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 9 to raise awareness and support for Larry Hoover and the cause of prison and sentencing reform, reported Variety.

West shared a poster for the event on Instagram on Saturday with the caption, "God's Plan." Drake also shared a photograph detailing the upcoming concert along with fingers crossed emoji.

West and Drake have had a soured relationship for years, but they appeared to have buried the hatchet recently when they reunited at a Dave Chappelle comedy show and partied together in Toronto. (ANI)

