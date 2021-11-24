Left Menu

Jay-Z leads list of most-nominated artists in Grammys history

Rapper Jay-Z rose to the top of the list of artists with the most Grammy nominations on Tuesday, hitting a lifetime total of 83 that put him just ahead of former Beatle Paul McCartney. The three latest nominations for Jay-Z came for collaborations with other artists.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-11-2021 01:54 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 01:54 IST
Rapper Jay-Z rose to the top of the list of artists with the most Grammy nominations on Tuesday, hitting a lifetime total of 83 that put him just ahead of former Beatle Paul McCartney. The three latest nominations for Jay-Z came for collaborations with other artists. He made guest appearances on DMX song "Bath Salts" and Kanye West's "Jail," which also earned Jay-Z a nod for West's album "Donda."

Jay-Z has won 23 Grammys overall, including a best rap album award in 1999 and honors for songs "Crazy in Love" with his wife, Beyonce, in 2004 and "Empire State of Mind" with Alicia Keys in 2011. Earlier this year, Beyonce set the record for most Grammy wins by a woman with 28 over her career.

McCartney's Grammy nomination total climbed to 81 on Tuesday with two nods for best rock album "McCartney III" and best rock song for "Find My Way." Producer Quincy Jones, who had been tied with Jay-Z for most nominations before Tuesday, has received 80 Grammy nominations over his lifetime.

Winners of the Grammys, the highest honors in the music industry, will be announced Jan. 31 at a ceremony in Los Angeles that will be broadcast on CBS.

