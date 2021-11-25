The Penthouse: War in Life: Will it be renewed for Season 4 by popular demand?

The South Korean Television series 'The Penthouse: War in Life' Season 4 dropped its final episode on SBS TV on September 10, 2021. The show received 3.77 million viewers and secured the 18th rank in the Top 50 Korean television series per nationwide viewers.

SBS has not yet renewed The Penthouse Season 4. The studio has already made it clear that there will be no fourth season of the k-drama. It's obvious and some fans are still wondering whether there will be The Penthouse Season 4 in the future as they think many hit series were restored by public demand lately.

Some viewers think the k-drama is yet to answer the question - what will be the fate of the residents of Hera Palace who are out of prison as their desires grow bigger and more mysterious figures exist in their lives?

Unfortunately, it looks like there is less possibility of The Penthouse Season 4. The creators didn't provide any hints or any official updates on the fourth run of the K-drama.

The Penthouse: War in Life season 3 Synopsis:

Penthouse 3 focuses on the residents of Hera Place after their trials and their kids who prepare themselves to take the college entrance examination.

Just when Shim Su-Ryeon, who faked her death in Season 1, thinks she can finally live happily, Logan Lee (Park Eun-seok) dies right before her eyes. Meanwhile, the Hera Place residents get out of prison and attempt to get their lives back together. This starts the final lap of greed, corruption, justice, and redemption.

