The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 5: Laginas finally reads Zena Halpern’s map right

The History Channel's reality show 'The Curse of Oak Island' has already drawn interest with several discoveries. The previous season hinted that there could be gold treasures in Oak Island. Now Lagina brothers are already on the way to solving the mystery in The Curse of Oak Island Season 9.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 5 will be released on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. The fifth episode is titled 'Hatching the Plan.' It seems they'll continue to go ahead according to their plan in Episode 5.

According to Rotton Tomatoes, the Laginas are perhaps closer than ever to solving the centuries-old mystery. They finally learned that they may have been reading Zena Halpern's templar map incorrectly all along. This is giving new hope for their mission.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 4 titled 'Spoils Alert' continued with the team's hard work. They look and scrutinize the swamp area that Government has put restrictions on. Earlier they found metal objects digging into the money pit. The team focuses their energy on the Money Pit and is overjoyed when they find more gold, with evidence suggesting it's of Spanish origin.

Laginas and the team are working on a location where they could solve a 226-year-old mystery. From Episode 2's title (Going for the Gold), it looks like Marty, Rick and the Oak Island team will conduct more extensive digs this time in their search for the fabled Chappell Vault, and in the process, they may lay their hands on precious metals like gold, just as they found the Lead Cross in Season 5. They have scientific evidence that there are massive amounts of treasures in the soil near the Money Pit.

Never miss the airing of Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 5 on Tuesday, November 30 at 9/8c on the History Channel. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent episodes.

Also Read: Alone Season 9 could arrive in mid-2022! Current status & more details!