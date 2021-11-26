Left Menu

Nakuul Mehta, Anya Singh to come up with 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend - Season 2'

Actors Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh are all set to return with the second season of their show 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend'.

26-11-2021
Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh. Image Credit: ANI
Actors Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh are all set to return with the second season of their show 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend'. On Friday, Nakuul took to Instagram to share the update with his fans.

"Can't keep calm! We begin filming of another season of #NeverKissYourBestFriend to answer the quintessential question that everyone is dying to know: Can you be friends with your ex? #NKYBF Season 2 coming soon," he wrote. The 8-episode web series takes off from where the last season ended. The new season narrates the story of two best friends, Tanie and Sumer played by Anya and Nakuul respectively, who dated once and are now forced to reconnect after a long period of separation.

Directed by Harsh Dedhia and produced by 11:11 Productions, 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend - Season 2' will premiere on ZEE5 early next year. Excited about the show, Anya said, "What started off as a slice of life show turned into an experience, I would never forget not only because of the great memories I got to create but also because of the love that people gave 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend'. And it's only because of that love that we are back 2 years later to create some more memories while reliving the nostalgia of season 1 with my BFF Nakuul and a whole new family."

Nakuul and Anya are currently shooting for the second season in London. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

