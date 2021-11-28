Jass Manak entertains flight passengers with his hit song 'Tenu Lehenga'
If you find yourself travelling on the same flight as popular singer Jass Manak, then get ready to have fun.
"4000 ft up in the air 24/7 entertainment ...thanku love u guys," he captioned the clip. Jass' video has left netizens super impressed.
"Awww amazing," singer Zara Khan commented. "How sweet. Passengers look so happy," a fan commented.
Jass' song 'Tenu Lehenga' was recently recreated in John Abraham's new film 'Satyameva Jayate 2'. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
