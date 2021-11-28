Left Menu

Jass Manak entertains flight passengers with his hit song 'Tenu Lehenga'

If you find yourself travelling on the same flight as popular singer Jass Manak, then get ready to have fun.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-11-2021 10:27 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 10:27 IST
Jass Manak entertains flight passengers with his hit song 'Tenu Lehenga'
Jass Manak (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

If you find yourself travelling on the same flight as popular singer Jass Manak, then get ready to have fun. A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Jass can be seen crooning to his hit song 'Tenu Lehenga' along with the passengers on a flight.

"4000 ft up in the air 24/7 entertainment ...thanku love u guys," he captioned the clip. Jass' video has left netizens super impressed.

"Awww amazing," singer Zara Khan commented. "How sweet. Passengers look so happy," a fan commented.

Jass' song 'Tenu Lehenga' was recently recreated in John Abraham's new film 'Satyameva Jayate 2'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
2
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
3
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021