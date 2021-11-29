Will Vincenzo Season 2 deal with Guillotine File to make Korea corruption free?

The South Korean series Vincenzo ended on May 2 this year and now fans are passionately waiting for the renewal of Season 2. While the first episode reached a 7.7 percent rating (AGB countrywide), the finale accumulated 14.6 percent rating. This made the series the ninth highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history at the time.

Why are the viewers expecting Vincenzo for Season 2? Although the story gives a satisfactory ending, still the series left some small cliffhangers.

The Chairman of Babel Group and the main villain, Jang Jun Woo / Jang Han Seok (Ok Taec Yeon) has been seen getting the severe punishment by Vincenzo Cassano (Song Joong Ki). Vincenzo hunts him down and reveals him that a piercing drill would ever-so-slowly impale his body, resulting in a torturously long, excruciating death. He meets his agonizing doom in tears and a crow feasts on his barely conscious body next day.

However, the viewers are expecting Vincenzo Season 2 to focus and show how Vincenzo takes the huge amount of gold from Korea to his island near Malta. The gold is still with Hong Cha Young (Jeon Yeo Been). Thus, fans believe that the door is open for his possible return to South Korea.

On the other hand, the series enthusiasts are expecting the next season to show Hong Cha Young getting married to Vincenzo, although the protagonist reveals her that he has been waiting for her and finally kisses her at the end. But what will happen to her after she learns that Vincenzo is still a mafia?

Alternatively, the viewers are expecting Vincenzo Season 2 to focus on the application of Guillotine File to eradicate the entire corruption in South Korea. The demolition of corruption has been uttered multiple times in the series, which creates more hope for the viewers for at least another season. If the utilization of Guillotine File gets focus in Vincenzo Season 2, Ahn Gi Seok (Im Chul Soo) (team leader of the Italian Organized Crime Division of the International Security Intelligence Service) and Tae Jong Gu (Kwon Tae Won) (Director of the International Organized Crime Bureau, under the International Security Intelligence Service) will probably seen playing severe roles.

However, in a conversation with South Korean news agency Sports Chosun, Song Joong Ki said a few months back that there has been no talks about Vincenzo Season 2 yet. He was 'personally happy' with people requesting for season 2 but 'realistically speaking, it's not coming out'. The massive popularity of the K-drama may compel the makers to think twice before abandoning the possibility of another season.

