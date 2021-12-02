'Mirzapur' fame Bramha Mishra passes away

Actor Bramha Mishra, best known for portraying Lalit in the popular series 'Mirzapur', has died. On Thursday, actor Divyenndu took to Instagram and informed everyone about the heartbreaking news.

"RIP Brahma Mishra. Our Lalit is no more. Let's pray for him everyone," he wrote. The cause of Bramha Mishra's demise is not known yet.

Several other celebrities have also expressed their shock and grief after learning about the untimely demise of Bramha Mishra. "Heartbreaking," actor Shriya Pilgaonkar wrote on Instagram.

"He brought a smile to a million faces. He will be missed. RIP Bramha Mishra," 'Mirzapur' creator Gurmmeet Singh mourned. Bramha Mishra also starred in Akshay Kumar's movie 'Kesari'. (ANI)

