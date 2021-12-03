Odd News Roundup: Norway's 'threadbare' Christmas tree present underwhelms some in Britain

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Norway's 'threadbare' Christmas tree present underwhelms some in Britain

Norway's annual Christmas tree gift to London provoked unseasonably abrupt responses on Thursday, including demands that the 24-metre Norwegian spruce be replaced, after it appeared to be less than symmetrical with some broken branches. Every year, a tree is felled outside Oslo and sent to London's Trafalgar Square as an offering of thanks from Norwegians for Britain's support during World War Two.

(With inputs from agencies.)