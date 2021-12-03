Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Norway's 'threadbare' Christmas tree present underwhelms some in Britain

Norway's annual Christmas tree gift to London provoked unseasonably abrupt responses on Thursday, including demands that the 24-metre Norwegian spruce be replaced, after it appeared to be less than symmetrical with some broken branches. Every year, a tree is felled outside Oslo and sent to London's Trafalgar Square as an offering of thanks from Norwegians for Britain's support during World War Two.

