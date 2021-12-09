Left Menu

Alita Battle Angel 2 might be possible! Know more in detail!

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 09-12-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 17:09 IST
Image Credit: Twitter / Robert Rodriguez
After the success of Alita Battle Angel, fans have been demanding a sequel. Unfortunately, it made $405 million at the box office worldwide against a $200 million budget. It was made on a huge budget but could not perform as expected domestically. So, is Alita Battle Angel 2 possible?

Alita Battle Angel was released by 20th Century Fox which was later purchased by Disney. However, later when fans came to know that Disney+ is interested in taking on a live-action Alita Battle Angel series for the streaming service, they are again hopeful for Alita Battle Angel 2.

When the actor Christoph Waltz (played as Dr. Dyson) was asked by Collider about Alita: Battle Angel 2, he answered, "You know, [the film was produced by] Fox, and Fox doesn't exist anymore. Now it's Disney," he said.

"Maybe [Alita 2] doesn't fit into the Disney fication [of 20th Century Studios], but I have no clue [...] Maybe they're working on something and I wouldn't be the first person to hear, but meanwhile, I haven't heard anything."

However, the director Robert Rodriguez and producer James Cameron always wanted to make more sequels of the movie. Robert Rodriguez believes there is a chance for Alita: Battle Angel 2.

Robert Rodriguez previously revealed that he was pondering over a trilogy. He told, James Cameron, made "1,000 pages of notes" for three films set in Alita's universe.

He also stated, "There's like one whole document about the trilogy. Because that's just part of his process. 'Here are three movies. Just so you know what to include in the first story and whatnot.'"

Alita: Battle Angel 2 is not officially confirmed. But James Cameron and the Spy Kids director, Robert Rodriguez said that they have plans for Alita: Battle Angel 2 in the future.

"It's Alita, colon, Battle Angel. Because the next one will be 'Alita: Fallen Angel' and then Alita... you know 'Avenging Angel' and then Alita whatever. I mean, that's assuming we make some money," James Cameron earlier said to BBC Radio 1.

Currently, there is no confirmation on Alita: Battle Angel 2. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more information.

