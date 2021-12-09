Jujutsu Kaisen 0 director Park Sunghoo teases storyline of the upcoming movie!

An anime film adaptation of 'Jujutsu Kaisen 0' will premiere in Japan on December 24, 2021. The film, titled Gekijō-ban Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is produced by MAPPA and directed by Sunghoo Park.

In a recent interview, director Park Sunghoo says that the fans who have gone through GegeAkutami's original manga Jujutsu Kaisen will see a more interesting storyline in the film Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

The post is translated by Twitter user @soukatsu_. Park said, "There may also be some brand new depictions in the movie so that even those who have read the original manga can enjoy themselves to their hearts content."

He added, "I can't give any spoilers, so I encourage everyone to enjoy the movie in cinemas with what we've shared with you so far."

He also mentioned the characters of the movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0. The story highlights Rika Orimoto and Yuta Okkotsu and the "relationship between Satoru Gojo and Geto Suguru which was not depicted in the anime series."

full English translation of director Park Sunghoo's new comment on the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 ABEMA special about the JJK 0 movie#劇場版呪術廻戦0 pic.twitter.com/yfuiGjLOus — ジヘ @ 5️⃣包帯楽園 (@soukatsu_) December 4, 2021

Rika and Yuta were best friends from their childhood. They promise to get married when they grow up. But unfortunately, Rika was killed in a car accident and her cursed spirit haunts Yuta wherever he goes.

When he arrives at Jujutsu Academy, the Jujutsu sorcerer, Satoru Gojo asks him to learn under his guidance the technique to get rid of the cursed spirit. He joins Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will also be getting midnight screenings on December 24 in a select few theaters in Tokyo, Osaka, Aichi, Fukuoka, and Hokkaido, as well as in the in-store locations of Kyoto and Miyagi, as noted by Crunchyroll.

